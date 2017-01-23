Gambia: Gambians Return Home to Breat...

Gambia: Gambians Return Home to Breathe 'Freedom Air'

Gambians who fled the political crisis in the country are returning home following the departure Ex-President Yahya Jammeh and deployment of Senegalese troops. Some 45,000 people fled the country, according to the UN refugee agency, as tensions rose over Jammeh's refusal to leave office.

