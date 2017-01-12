Gambia: Foreign Minister Resigns As Jammeh Becomes More Isolated

Two days to what is supposed to be his handover date, President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia has lost a close ally as his foreign minister, Neneh MacDouall-Gaye, has resigned from office. Mrs. MacDouall-Gaye's resignation comes barely a week after Gambia's information minister, Sheriff Bojang, resigned and fled the country in protest over the refusal of Mr. Jammeh to accept the result of December's presidential election.

