Gambia electoral commissioner flees country after threats

22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Gambia's electoral commission chairman has fled the country because he received threats after declaring President Yahya Jammeh the loser of a Dec. 1 election, a family member and a colleague said on Tuesday. It was not known where Alieu Momar Njai might have gone a little over two weeks before the planned inauguration of President-elect Adama Barrow.

