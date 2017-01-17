Gambia crisis: Nana Addo erred in dep...

Gambia crisis: Nana Addo erred in deploying troops - " MP

18 hrs ago

The Member of Parliament for the Adaklu constituency, Kwame Agbodza, believes President Nana Akufo-Addo should have sought legislative approval before involving Ghanaian troops in The Gambia's political crisis. According to Mr. Agbodza, President Akufo-Addo exhibited a lack of restraint when he approved the deployment of 205 soldiers for ECOWAS military operations in The Gambia, which has two individuals claiming the Presidency.

Chicago, IL

