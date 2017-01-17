Gambia crisis: Nana Addo erred in deploying troops - " MP

The Member of Parliament for the Adaklu constituency, Kwame Agbodza, believes President Nana Akufo-Addo should have sought legislative approval before involving Ghanaian troops in The Gambia's political crisis. According to Mr. Agbodza, President Akufo-Addo exhibited a lack of restraint when he approved the deployment of 205 soldiers for ECOWAS military operations in The Gambia, which has two individuals claiming the Presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.