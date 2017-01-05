Gambia: Arrests, Media Closures as De...

Gambia: Arrests, Media Closures as Deadline Nears

Thursday Read more: Humans Rights Watch

The government of President Yahya Jammeh, defeated in Gambia's December presidential election, has arbitrarily arrested opposition sympathizers and closed three independent radio stations in the past week, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today. Jammeh is required under Gambia's Constitution to cede power to President-elect Adama Barrow by January 19, 2017.

Chicago, IL

