Gambia: Abdoulie Gaye Missing for 126 Days?

Today clocks 126 days since Mr. Abdoulie Gaye, a businessman, who was picked up at his shop in Kanifing South by a group of men in plain clothes. Mr. Gaye, a 52 year old and resident of Bakau, was abducted on Tuesday, 20th September, 2016, and since then his family does not know his whereabouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.