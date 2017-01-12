Gambia: Abdoulie Gaye Missing for 126...

Gambia: Abdoulie Gaye Missing for 126 Days?

Today clocks 126 days since Mr. Abdoulie Gaye, a businessman, who was picked up at his shop in Kanifing South by a group of men in plain clothes. Mr. Gaye, a 52 year old and resident of Bakau, was abducted on Tuesday, 20th September, 2016, and since then his family does not know his whereabouts.

