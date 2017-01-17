Four Gambian Ministers Resign as Neighboring States Prepare to Step in
In this photo released by the Nigeria State House, Gambia's Yahya Jammeh, walk along side with Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari , upon arrival in Banjul, Jan.13, 2017. Gambia's ministers of finance, foreign affairs, trade and the environment have resigned from President Yahya Jammeh's government, state television said, as regional forces prepare to oust the veteran leader unless he steps down by Thursday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|11
|Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|cumupence1
|5
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14)
|Nov '15
|The Real Justine
|10
|US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06)
|Nov '15
|cumupence1
|3
|U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15)
|May '15
|Rainbow Kid
|2
