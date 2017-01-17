Four Gambian Ministers Resign as Neighboring States Prepare to Step in

In this photo released by the Nigeria State House, Gambia's Yahya Jammeh, walk along side with Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari , upon arrival in Banjul, Jan.13, 2017. Gambia's ministers of finance, foreign affairs, trade and the environment have resigned from President Yahya Jammeh's government, state television said, as regional forces prepare to oust the veteran leader unless he steps down by Thursday.

