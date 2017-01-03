Explore dialogue in Gambia, Ekweremad...

Explore dialogue in Gambia, Ekweremadu warns ECOWAS Heads of state

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vanguard

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has warned against military action in The Gambia following that country's presidential election, saying such action could threaten the security of the entire sub-region. Ekweremadu in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Uche Anichukwu, yesterday, in Abuja, said such action could plunge the country into bloodletting and threaten the peace of the sub-region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,764 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,238

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC