Explore dialogue in Gambia, Ekweremadu warns ECOWAS Heads of state

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has warned against military action in The Gambia following that country's presidential election, saying such action could threaten the security of the entire sub-region. Ekweremadu in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Uche Anichukwu, yesterday, in Abuja, said such action could plunge the country into bloodletting and threaten the peace of the sub-region.

