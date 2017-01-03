Exiled Gambians ponder return to trou...

Exiled Gambians ponder return to troubled homeland

Musa Saidykhan still feels the ache in the scars knotting across his back when the temperature drops every winter in his two-storey home in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Musa Saidykhan shows the decade-old scars on his back from when he was arrested and tortured by the Gambian government in 2006 [Bryan Bosch/Al Jazeera] The father of four, then the editor of the widely read Independent newspaper, fled The Gambia in 2006 after he was tortured by agents of President Yahya Jammeh's government.

Chicago, IL

