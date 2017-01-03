Ex teacher sees how city charity is h...

Ex teacher sees how city charity is helping educate orphans in Gambia

A worker from a Wakefield based humanitarian charity has been to The Gambia to see how orphans are benefitting from money raised in Yorkshire. Former teacher Ridwana Wallace-Laher, a partnerships manager for the Penny Appeal, visited a number of orphanages where she met children as-young-as five.

