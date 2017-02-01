Ecowas seizes weapons from Jammeh's h...

Ecowas seizes weapons from Jammeh's home, bodyguards held

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Iol.co.za

The Ecowas Mission in The Gambia has seized weapons and ammunition from the private home of exiled former President Yahya Jammeh in his hometown in the west of the country. The commander of the joint mission, General Franois Ndiaye, announced the seizure without specifying the quantity of weapons, nor the day they were seized, according to media reports including the BBC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,472,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC