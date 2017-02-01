Ecowas seizes weapons from Jammeh's home, bodyguards held

The Ecowas Mission in The Gambia has seized weapons and ammunition from the private home of exiled former President Yahya Jammeh in his hometown in the west of the country. The commander of the joint mission, General Franois Ndiaye, announced the seizure without specifying the quantity of weapons, nor the day they were seized, according to media reports including the BBC.

