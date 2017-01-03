Dlamini-Zuma lambasts 'selfish' Afric...

Dlamini-Zuma lambasts 'selfish' African leaders

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has slammed some governments and leaders in the continent for causing suffering of their people. She singled out South Sudan where violent atrocities have been committed against civilians as the aftermath of a fall-out between President Salvar Kiir and his former deputy, Riek Machar, in 2013 continues.

