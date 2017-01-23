Comment by the Information and Press Department on the situation in the Gambia
We are closely following the political situation in the Gambia, where in the past days there has been more stability thanks to international efforts, including by the Economic Community of West African States and several neighbouring countries. On January 19, President-elect of the Islamic Republic of The Gambia Adama Barrow was sworn in at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal.
