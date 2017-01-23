Comment by the Information and Press ...

Comment by the Information and Press Department on the situation in the Gambia

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: World News Report

We are closely following the political situation in the Gambia, where in the past days there has been more stability thanks to international efforts, including by the Economic Community of West African States and several neighbouring countries. On January 19, President-elect of the Islamic Republic of The Gambia Adama Barrow was sworn in at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,633 • Total comments across all topics: 278,239,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC