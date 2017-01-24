.com | Yahya Jammeh's 'ideal refuge'

4 hrs ago

The Gambia's ex-president Yahya Jammeh should feel quite at home in Equatorial Guinea as the guest of Africa's longest serving and perhaps most kleptocratic dictator, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mabasongo. Especially if allegations are true of Jammeh having pillaged the national treasury before fleeing via Senegal to asylum in Malabo.

Chicago, IL

