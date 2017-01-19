.com | Yahya Jammeh: devout and erratic leader of The Gambia

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, who is facing possible military intervention to force him to step down, seized power in a 1994 coup and clung to office for 22 years with a blend of severity, mysticism and iron-clad self-belief. "No matter what people say about me, I am not moved... I don't listen to anybody because I know what is important," he said before December 1 elections in which he was seeking a fifth consecutive term at the helm of the small west African nation.

