.com | Step down and avoid unnecessary 'bloodbath', Gambia's Jammeh told
Mali's president called Saturday for Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh to step down and avoid an unnecessary "bloodbath" by clinging to power and forcing a potential military intervention. The Gambia's political crisis dominated a summit co-organised by Mali and France as Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow made a surprise appearance to meet with west African leaders seeking their help to end the impasse.
