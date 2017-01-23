.com | So what EXACTLY is a 'mass display' exam, President Mugabe?
The Gambia's Yahya Jammeh, who has pledged to step down, is one of a long list of African leaders forced out by coups, rebels or popular uprisings. Fabulously-rich Zimbabwe businessman, who has made no secret of his friendship with the fist family, Wicknell Chivayo's list of requirements for a future wife controversial.
|Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|11
|Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|cumupence1
|5
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14)
|Nov '15
|The Real Justine
|10
|US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06)
|Nov '15
|cumupence1
|3
|U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15)
|May '15
|Rainbow Kid
|2
