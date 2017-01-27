.com | It's a wash-out! Rains make popular Zim park (almost) inaccessible
Here is a timeline of the crisis in The Gambia since the election which strongman Yahya Jammeh lost to Adama Barrow, the nation's new president. Residents of Harare - parts of which have been recently battered by rains - have remarked upon the speed with which the road leading to President Robert Mugabe's Borrowdale mansion is being fixed ahead of his scheduled return home from his long Christmas holiday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|11
|Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|cumupence1
|5
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14)
|Nov '15
|The Real Justine
|10
|US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06)
|Nov '15
|cumupence1
|3
|U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15)
|May '15
|Rainbow Kid
|2
