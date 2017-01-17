China urges U.S. not to allow Taiwan ...

China urges U.S. not to allow Taiwan delegation to attend Trump inauguration

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

China on Wednesday urged the United States not to allow representatives of Taiwan to attend U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Trump broke with decades of precedent last month by taking a congratulatory telephone call from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, angering Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of China.

