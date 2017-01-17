Britons tell of 'chaos' as they arriv...

Britons tell of 'chaos' as they arrive home from Gambia amid political unrest

British tourists check in at Banjul Airport, Gambia, for special flights after the threat of a regional military intervention loomed British holidaymakers told of a "chaotic" scramble to get them on flights out of Africa when they landed home from crisis-torn Gambia. The first UK tourists arrived at Manchester Airport, speaking of a hurried operation to get them back to Britain as foreign troops massed on the country's border.

