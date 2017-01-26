Barrow returns to Gambia amid warm welcome

Senegal's President Macky Sall shakes hands with the new President of Gambia Adama Barrow prior to leaving the Senegalese capital Dakar on January 26, 2017. Photo: AFP President Adama Barrow may have been waiting to take power in The Gambia for nearly two months but many in the west African country have been longing for a change of guard for years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.