Barrow removes "Islamic" from Gambia's official name

Sunday

Formerly called The Islamic Republic of The Gambia, the new President, while fielding questions during a first Presidential press conference said the country no longer bears the name, The Islamic Republic of The Gambia but will now be called The Republic of The Gambia.

