Almost a thousand British tourists to be evacuated from Gambia due to unrest fears

A major travel company has announced plans to evacuate almost a thousand British tourists from the Gambia - as the Foreign Office advised against all but essential travel to the popular holiday destination. On Tuesday night Thomas Cook announced it would be evacuating 985 British customers currently on holiday in the West African Country.

Chicago, IL

