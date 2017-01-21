Akufo-Addo got it wrong with The Gamb...

Akufo-Addo got it wrong with The Gambia intervention - Loh

Read more: Ghanamma.com

The former National Democratic Congress legislator for North Dayi says the President failed to ensure the security of Ghanaians in The Gambia during the recent stalemate in the West African country. George Loh criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo for authorising troops to support the ECOWAS forces instead of issuing an order, for instance, for the Ghanaian forces to secure Ghana Town - a resettlement that is predominantly made up of Ghanaians.

Chicago, IL

