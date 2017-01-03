Akufo-Addo gives Mahama Gambia assignment

Ghana's new president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has requested ECOWAS co-mediator on The Gambia, former president John Mahama, to represent him at the ECOWAS mini-summit to be hosted by the mediator President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria in Abuja today, January 9, 2017. A statement signed by Acting Director of Communications at the presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, said: "The president is of the view that the continuing involvement of former president Mahama in the mediation process in The Gambia will assist the process."

