Africa: The Questionable Legality of Military Intervention in Gambia

With tensions rising in The Gambia, a coalition of states have deployed forces along the country's borders , poised to launch a military intervention should President Yahya Jammeh refuse to cede power to opposition leader Adama Barrow. At the time of writing there were reports that Senegalese troops had crossed the border into The Gambia.

