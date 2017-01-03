Africa: ECOWAS Military Force's Gambian Gamble

The Economic Community of West African States has resolved to send a military force into The Gambia apparently to achieve three interrelated objectives: first to "protect" the president-elect, Adama Barrow; second to uphold the presidential elections results that President Yahya Jammeh has cancelled; third to ensure that Barrow is sworn in as president. This is a big gamble that is likely to cause more problems than it seeks to solve.

