AFCON 2017: Africa's top referee Bakary Papa Gassama to officiate Ghana's clash against Cameroon

Africa's top referee Bakary Papa Gassama will handle the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Ghana and Cameroon on Thursday. The Gambian will take centre stage in Franceville where the two nations will lock horns for a place in the final.

