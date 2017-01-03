Adeboye: Controversy trails FRCN Law

By Abdulwahab Abdulah, Dapo Akirefon & Godwin Oritshe LAGOS-MIXED reactions, yesterday, continued to trail Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye's appointment of a National Overseer for the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, for Nigeria as part of moves to key into the FRCN law. . Those who kicked against the policy include constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN; Lagos-based lawyer, Mr Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa and a legal practitioner, Mrs Funmi Falana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.