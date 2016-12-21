We're a blessed people - " Akufo-Addo...

We're a blessed people - " Akufo-Addo declares with The Gambia in mind

Sunday Dec 18

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo says Ghanaians ought to be thankful to God for the prevailing peace and sustained democracy in the country. Expressing his recognition of President Mahama's magnanimity in conceding defeat to him in the December 7 general elections, Mr. Akufo-Addo acknowledged that Ghanaians are indeed blessed.

Chicago, IL

