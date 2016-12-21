Statement by the Spokesperson on efforts in favour of a peaceful transition in The Gambia

The European Union supports the current efforts by the Economic Community Of West African States , the African Union and the United Nations, to ensure a peaceful transition in The Gambia, following presidential elections on 1 December. We particularly welcome the recent mission of four ECOWAS Heads of State, under the leadership of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, together with the UN, to Banjul to this end.

