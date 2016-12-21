Standard Chartered appoints Bedu-Addo...

Standard Chartered appoints Bedu-Addo as its Southern Africa CEO

Standard Chartered Bank has announced the appointment of Kweku Bedu-Addo as CEO of the Southern Africa Region comprising Mauritius, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Angola and South Africa. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Chicago, IL

