Readout of UN Secretary-General's phone call with President-elect of...

Today, the Secretary-General called Mr. Adama Barrow, President-elect of The Gambia, to congratulate him on his electoral victory. He confirmed that the United Nations welcomed and fully supported the ECOWAS decisions of 17 December on The Gambia, and he reiterated the commitment of the Organization to support a peaceful, timely and orderly transfer of power in full respect of the will of the Gambian people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.