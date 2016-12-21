President Buhari regrets aborted Bauc...

President Buhari regrets aborted Bauchi trip over bad weather

Thursday Dec 29

President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Bauchi billed for Thursday, December 29, was again postponed arising from the prevailing weather conditions in the country, even as President Buhari regrets the sad development. The first visit which was scheduled earlier on December 13, 2016 was postponed because of the President's visit to Banjul, the Gambian Capital as part of the mediation team in that country election.

Chicago, IL

