Mahama key to resloving Gambia political crisis - Dr. Anning

Security Analyst, Dr. Kwesi Anning believes President John Mahama's concession of defeat in the country's election puts him in a strong position to ensure the desired resolution to the current political crisis in The Gambia. President Mahama, together with some other ECOWAS Heads of state will be in the Gambian capital of Banjul today [Tuesday] to help find a solution to the political deadlock in the country.

