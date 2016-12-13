Mahama key to resloving Gambia politi...

Mahama key to resloving Gambia political crisis - Dr. Anning

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Ghanamma.com

Security Analyst, Dr. Kwesi Anning believes President John Mahama's concession of defeat in the country's election puts him in a strong position to ensure the desired resolution to the current political crisis in The Gambia. President Mahama, together with some other ECOWAS Heads of state will be in the Gambian capital of Banjul today [Tuesday] to help find a solution to the political deadlock in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec 2 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec 2 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,121 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,663

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC