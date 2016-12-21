In Challenge of Results, Gambia's Jam...

In Challenge of Results, Gambia's Jammeh Says Only 'Allah' Can Deprive Him of Victory

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Voice of America

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh arrives at a polling station with his wife, Zineb, during the presidential election in Banjul, Gambia, Dec. 1, 2016. Gambia's longtime president Yahya Jammeh says only "almighty Allah" can deprive him of victory as he seeks to overturn the results of this month's presidential election.

