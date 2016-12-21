Ghana: President Mahama Reveals Futur...

Ghana: President Mahama Reveals Future Plans

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Outgoing President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that he is going to take a significant break from political activities after his handover in January. This is for him to rest after working so hard for a long time.

