Gambia's Jammeh to be 'rebel leader' if clings to power: opposition

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Bangkok Post

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh will effectively become a "rebel leader" if he fails to leave office at the end of his mandate in January, the government-in-waiting said Sunday. Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh, pictured in 2014, will lose constitutional legitimacy if he fails to leave office at the end of his mandate Halifa Sallah, a spokesman for the opposition coalition that spurred president-elect Adama Barrow to victory over Jammeh in a December 1 poll, said the longtime leader risked transforming himself into a rebel leader if he tried to stay on beyond his mandate.

