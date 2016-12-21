Gambia election: Zeid warning on huma...

Gambia election: Zeid warning on human rights violations

Gambia election: Zeid warning on human rights violations GENEVA - The increased military presence deployed across The Gambia since President Yayha Jammeh rejected the election result risks heightening the current climate of intimidation and harassment in the country, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein has warned. "This is deeply worrying, given the record of human rights violations in The Gambia, including excessive use of force against demonstrators, arbitrary detention and deaths in custody, as well as allegations of torture and ill-treatment of detainees," Zeid said.

