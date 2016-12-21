Gambia crisis: Senegal troops 'on alert' if Jammeh stays on
Senegal's troops are on alert to intervene in The Gambia if President Yahya Jammeh refuses to step down next month, the regional bloc Ecowas says. Mr Jammeh, who has ruled for 22 years, has lodged a case before the Supreme Court to annul the vote after the electoral commission changed some results.
