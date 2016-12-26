.com | There will be no inauguration ...

.com | There will be no inauguration on January 19, Gambia's Jammeh vows

Gambia's president has reiterated he will not step down despite losing the December 1 election, as West African leaders and Western powers urge him to hand over power peacefully. Yahya Jammeh initially conceded defeat on state television after 22 years in power, but a week later, reversed his position , denouncing the election results and demanding a new vote.

