Buhari set to actualize ECOWAS mandate of removing Gambia's Jammeh from power

By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA - Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari has sent a high powered delegation called Mediation Support Team to The Gambia to meet with stakeholders to ensure that a successful transition of power on January 19, 2017. The development was in the discharge of his mandate as the Economic Community of West African States mediator for The Gambia.

