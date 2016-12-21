Buhari set to actualize ECOWAS mandat...

Buhari set to actualize ECOWAS mandate of removing Gambia's Jammeh from power

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Vanguard

By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA - Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari has sent a high powered delegation called Mediation Support Team to The Gambia to meet with stakeholders to ensure that a successful transition of power on January 19, 2017. The development was in the discharge of his mandate as the Economic Community of West African States mediator for The Gambia.

