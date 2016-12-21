Akufo-Addo, Mahama in secret Kumasi meetings
It has emerged that President John Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo met and had fruitful mutual discussions before the December 7 polls and after the elections to smoothen some rough edges. The secret and reportedly important meeting was said to have been held at the instance of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II a few hours to the polls.
