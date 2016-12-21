Africa in 2017: Fighting drought, dem...

Africa in 2017: Fighting drought, demanding good governance

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Christian Science Monitor

For several years now, it's been a popular trope of the Western press to make sweeping statements about Africa's collective future - the continent is tumbling, no it's rising, or maybe, as The New York Times put it earlier this year, Africa - all 50 some countries and 1.2 billion people of it - is just "reeling." In truth, like everywhere in the world, the future you see here depends on where you stand - and where you look.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec 2 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec 2 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,191 • Total comments across all topics: 277,494,187

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC