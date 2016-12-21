Africa in 2017: Fighting drought, demanding good governance
For several years now, it's been a popular trope of the Western press to make sweeping statements about Africa's collective future - the continent is tumbling, no it's rising, or maybe, as The New York Times put it earlier this year, Africa - all 50 some countries and 1.2 billion people of it - is just "reeling." In truth, like everywhere in the world, the future you see here depends on where you stand - and where you look.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15)
|Dec 2
|Rainbow Kid
|11
|Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14)
|Dec 2
|cumupence1
|5
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14)
|Nov '15
|The Real Justine
|10
|US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06)
|Nov '15
|cumupence1
|3
|U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15)
|May '15
|Rainbow Kid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC