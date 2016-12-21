Africa: Cote d'Ivoire Holds Poll As W...

Africa: Cote d'Ivoire Holds Poll As World Takes On Gambia Despot

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: AllAfrica.com

As 2016 inexorably draws to a close, so too does the African electoral calendar for the ending year, with only two significant polls left. Among them is the legislative election taking place today in Cte d'Ivoire, a country still trying to bury a nightmarish past that saw it suffer catastrophic crises and a dizzying and outrageously chaotic series of regime changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec 2 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec 2 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,121 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,688

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC