Commentary: Coordinated-sovereign risk sharing for the Caribbean - Progress being made

By Youri Aramin Kemp, BA, MSc, CFM, AFA, ChE The Caribbean Development Bank and CCRIF SPC have launched an 'Integrated Sovereign Risk Management in the Caribbean' project, in a bid to manage hurricane and other risks facing the region more proactively. Youri Aramin Kemp was the Democratic National Alliance candidate for Garden Hills in The Bahamas and the party's spokesperson for finance and the economy I'm glad that the CDB is taking the lead in this.

