Commentary: Coordinated-sovereign risk sharing for the Caribbean - Progress being made
By Youri Aramin Kemp, BA, MSc, CFM, AFA, ChE The Caribbean Development Bank and CCRIF SPC have launched an 'Integrated Sovereign Risk Management in the Caribbean' project, in a bid to manage hurricane and other risks facing the region more proactively. Youri Aramin Kemp was the Democratic National Alliance candidate for Garden Hills in The Bahamas and the party's spokesperson for finance and the economy I'm glad that the CDB is taking the lead in this.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb '17
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC