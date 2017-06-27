US Coast Guard transfers 11 Cuban migrants to The Bahamas
The US Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge crew interdicted 11 Cuban migrants on Sunday within Bahamas territorial waters, southeast of Cay Sal Island. The migrants were transferred to the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo and were then transferred on Tuesday to Bahamas Immigration custody in Freeport.
