The Unseen Letter, 1st book by Bahamian writer Glen Nairn published with HNP

A Play in Five Acts by Bahamian writer Glen C. Nairn was recently published in St Martin by House of Nehesi Publishers , said Lasana M. Sekou, projects director of the indie press. With issues of love and desire at play, " Nairn presents change as a ritual of nature, sometimes in unseen and mysterious ways ," which draws in the readers, said Vladimir Lucien , actor, critic, and BOCAS award-winning poet from St. Lucia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bajan Reporter.