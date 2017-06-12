Stone Sour, Seether Top Lineup For Sh...

Stone Sour, Seether Top Lineup For ShipRocked 2018, January 21st-25th

STONE SOUR, SEETHER, IN THIS MOMENT and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY are among the hard rock acts slated to perform at SHIPROCKED 2018 "A SHIPROCKED ODYSSEY" -- set for JANUARY 21st through 25th, the ninth edition of the annual vacation experience as it sails from PORT CANAVERAL, FL, to NASSAU and the private island of HALF MOON CAY in THE BAHAMAS. Commented STONE SOUR's COREY TAYLOR, "Finally.

