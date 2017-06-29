Pitbull Invites Fans to Get Wild at A...

Pitbull Invites Fans to Get Wild at After Dark Party 2018

International music superstar Pitbull and Sixthman, the industry leader in music festivals at sea, are at it again - presenting Pitbull After Dark Party 2018, an epic Caribbean cruisin' bash where fans will party day and night alongside Mr. Worldwide himself! It's all going down from March 2-5, 2018, between Miami, FL and Nassau, Bahamas, when over 2,200 guests will join Pitbull in turning Norwegian Jade into a nonstop Latin-infused dance jam with hot singles like "Messin' Around" and "Greenlight" from his new album, Climate Change.

Chicago, IL

