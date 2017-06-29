Pitbull Invites Fans to Get Wild at After Dark Party 2018

International music superstar Pitbull and Sixthman, the industry leader in music festivals at sea, are at it again - presenting Pitbull After Dark Party 2018, an epic Caribbean cruisin' bash where fans will party day and night alongside Mr. Worldwide himself! It's all going down from March 2-5, 2018, between Miami, FL and Nassau, Bahamas, when over 2,200 guests will join Pitbull in turning Norwegian Jade into a nonstop Latin-infused dance jam with hot singles like "Messin' Around" and "Greenlight" from his new album, Climate Change.

